SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Corporal was arrested for DWI late Sunday night, according the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Susan Palomo, 50, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department around 11:00 p.m.

Palomo was working in the Detention Division and has been with BCSO since June of 2004.

She has been placed on administrative leave and will have her Texas Peace Officer's Licence rescinded, which is a Bexar County Civil Service rule.

Sheriff Javier Salazar made this statement about the arrest:

“In the midst of this community and agency fighting the COVID crisis with everything in our power, this is beyond disrespectful. This 16 year employee is certainly experienced enough to know better. My intention is to terminate her employment as soon as possible, if ultimately convicted for this crime.”