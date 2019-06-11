SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a deputy was injured when a suspect drove into his car head-on.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. at the 8200 Block of Tavern Point, near Shaenfield and Loop 1604.

Authorities say the deputy was responding to a suspicious vehicle call when another driver sped towards him and struck his car head-on. The deputy then got out and drew his weapon. A nearby homeowner reportedly grabbed his gun and assisted the deputy in holding down the suspects.

When other deputies arrived, two suspects, described as runaways, were taken into custody, according to authorities.

One of them has an active warrant, investigators said. Officials said the vehicle they were driving was stolen.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for chest and arm pain.