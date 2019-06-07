SAN ANTONIO — Deputy Constable Heiu Kevin Bui, 29, with Precinct 1 Constable's Office was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on the Fourth of July.

According to a preliminary report, an off-duty detective was driving eastbound on IH-10 and Culebra Road when they saw a car swerving from lane to lane, speeding up and slowing down.

The detective called dispatch and guided officers to the driver's location southbound on IH-35 and Highway 90.

The car was stopped and the driver was contacted by officers. Bui was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI.