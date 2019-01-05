SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable's Office arrested current Deputy Constable Leonicio Moreno for aggravated perjury - falsification of government document, a third degree felony.

When escorted to the BCSO south tower Tuesday evening, Moreno claimed he was innocent and that his arrest was retaliation from his boss, Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela.

KENS 5 reached out to the constable and her office for response, but we have not heard back yet. There was also no information on the incident that led to his arrest, just that an arrest warrant was issued and Moreno was taken in without further incident.

Moreno is an 18-year veteran with Precinct 2 and filed a petition for employment discrimination back in December of last year.