BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A standoff lasted for about six hours into Friday morning, but deputies were unable to make an arrest.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and happened in the 3700 block of Bisley Pass. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it started as a domestic dispute.

A woman ran out of the house, according to BCSO, and a man barricaded himself inside.

However, once deputies entered the home around 4:30 a.m. Friday, the suspect was no longer inside.

A BCSO investigator told KENS 5 at the scene the suspect in this case is also believed to be involved in a road rage shooting that the San Antonio Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story, and more information was not immediately available. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

