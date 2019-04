SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed in northeast Bexar County Saturday night.

Deputies were called to a house on Cameron Springs, near the intersection with Binz-Engleman and Ackerman Road, around 9:30 p.m.

They found a man, 41-year-old Michael Redman, with a gunshot wound to the head. The man passed away while he was being taken to the hospital.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.