YORK COUNTY, Va. — A driver pulled up. He parked his car. He put an American flag on the ground. Then, he set it on fire.

That's what video shot outside of the Walmart in Tabb Thursday morning shows.

Screen grab of video shot and shared by Jay Weirich. Weirich was outside the Walmart in Tabb, York County, Va. on July 4, 2019 when someone burned an American flag outside of the store.

Jay Weirich

Now police are saying they arrested the man in the video.

According to the York-Poquson Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies arrested Mitchell Lee Stauffer for burning an object in a public space with intent to intimidate.

According to police, Stauffer went to the Walmart in the 2600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, threw an American Flag on the ground, put gas on it, set it on fire and drove away yelling while doing so and making bystanders nervous. The video also shows all of that happening.

Jay Weirich was the person who shot the video. He posted it on Facebook, and people immediately shared the video on their own pages and in Facebook groups.

The United States Supreme Court ruled that flag burning is a protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“The burning of our great American Flag is very offensive to most people including me," said Sheriff J.D. "Danny" Diggs. "That being said, the courts have ruled that act alone is an expression of free speech and not per se illegal. This charge is appropriate under the Code of Virginia. It is fortunate that no one was injured today.”