Demonstrators plan 'hunger strike' in justice fight for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four members of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are taking a new step in the fight to bring justice to Breonna Taylor.
The members said they are prepared to start a hunger strike beginning Monday at noon.
They want the remaining two officers involved in the March death of the EMT to be fired or for all three officers to lose their pensions.
The group said it will have a medic onsite taking vitals daily and giving supplements to ensure their safety.
“We’re going to do all we can, whatever we can think, of as a city and as a unit,” Amira Bryant, core member of Hunger Strikers said. “Whatever we can think of, we gotta put it into action, because we need it all. We need it all.”
The group also plans to have a livestream happening around the clock during the strike.
