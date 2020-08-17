Demolition begins on Alice's historic Realto Theater

The Rialto Theatre was established in 1948, originally called the Alice Theatre and later changed.

ALICE, Texas — As of Aug. 15, residents are only left with memories of the theatre, as the city began the process towards tearing it down.

"Seeing it the way it is now is heartbreaking," said Ramirez.

While many of the residents were hoping the city would find a way to restore the historic building, they also understood the safety hazards it posed.

"Now on the other hand, it's become a safety hazard. It's become neglected for so long and its starting to affect the other businesses of downtown," said Ragino.

Local business owners were also voicing their opinions towards the demolition.

"If parking is closed and the roads are closed, that's keeping customers from coming into the shop. If it's a big eye sore, which it was when it came down, no one's going to want to come into town when there's a big building about to collapse," said April Rodriguez, a local business owner.

City officials responded to 3News about the concerns and said they understand the challenges the new construction will have on business, however, the building is a danger and it must be torn down.

"It's taken its toll but I'm glad to see somethings finally getting done about it," said Rodriguez.