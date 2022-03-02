Demand for warming centers fluctuates throughout San Antonio, but officials ready to provide warmth

Throughout 10 warming centers run by both Bexar County and San Antonio, dozens of people sought temporary shelter from the winter weather.

SAN ANTONIO — Several people still taking advantage of the temporary warming centers open across the city.

The centers will remain open through the night for people to take advantage if they have nowhere else to go.

On CPS Energy’s outage map are home icons which show locations of temporary warming centers throughout the city and county.

Anyone is welcome to come down here if they need a warm indoor place to go.

“Right now, they’re ready to accept residents in need to get out of the elements,” Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department said.

VIA Trans buses are available to shuttle people to locations like the one open at Harlandale Community Center.

The San Antonio Fire Department helped set up beds and COVID-19 safety supplies inside all the shelters earlier in the week.

Joe Arrington, public information officer for the fire department tells KENS 5 they will continue to watch their numbers and see if adjustments in the shelter schedule need to be made.

“We’ll see how the need to keep four open goes throughout the day, if we need to keep them open because numbers are going up then we will, or maybe we’ll consolidate them to one or two, we can look at that as well, they’re open on an as-needed basis,” Arrington said.

These temporary centers run by the city will be open until Friday at noon.

The county-run centers will be open until noon on Saturday.

All shelters are pet-friendly, and anyone who has to visit the temporary site is encouraged to bring their own medicine and supplies they might have.