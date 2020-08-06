Austin Justice Coalition launches petition to defund Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) continued its calls for action from the Austin Police Department on Monday following more than a week's worth of protests across the city. Now, a petition has been launched to defund the police department.

"In the wake of the police killing of Mike Ramos and the Austin Police Department’s violence towards those protesting his murder, along with the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and others, Austin is in desperate need of visionary leadership," the AJC said in a press release issued Monday. "Echoing the demands of the many hundreds that spoke at the June 4 city council meeting, we are calling on the Austin City Council to become these visionary leaders by pledging to defund the Austin Police Department and invest in the resources that really keep us safe and healthy, especially in black communities and other communities of color."