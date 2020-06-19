Need a job? Texas had the most openings in May

The Department of Labor reports Texas had the most job openings last month. Here’s where you can find them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting July 6, most people receiving unemployment insurance benefits will be required to search for work.

The Department of Labor shows Texas has a 13% unemployment rate for May. However, the state added 237,800 jobs last month. It ranked top in the nation.

The state data on WorkInTexas.com show most jobs are located in the bigger cities like Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, but show higher pay flows out west.

The Texas job board also shows government jobs listed like at Texas Health and Human Services. It needs at least 1,000 employees in more than 60 cities.

The Texas Restaurant Association encourages jobs seekers to look to bars and restaurants for work.

“They're trying to rehire the people that were laid off previously, but then if people are refusing or they're not able to get the right staff in place, they're listing the jobs on places like ZipRecruiter,” said Anna Tauzin, chief revenue and innovation officer with TRA.

The state job board shows several food establishments as the employer with most jobs posted.

Local workforce solutions offices give free job training. Some conduct regular virtual job fairs, which provide webinars and private discussions with recruiters.

If you’re unsure about searching for work, TWC lists guidance on who must search. While those in the “high risk” category for COVID-19 may not be required to take certain jobs, they are required to look for work if they don’t meet other exceptions.