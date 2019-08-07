SAN ANTONIO — Police say the number of card skimmers found in June dropped compared the skimmers found in May.

New numbers obtained by KENS 5 Monday show that card skimmers were found at five locations in the month of June. Three of them were on the northeast side, while one was on the northwest side, and another was on the southeast side.

Those locations, dates and number of skimmers are listed below:

6/3/2019 - 10347 Nacogdoches - 1 skimmer

6/15/2019 - 4507 Rittiman - 1 skimmer

6/19/2019 - 5214 Callaghan - 1 skimmer

6/28/2019 - 3151 S. W.W. White - 2 skimmers

6/28/2019 - 12303 Wetmore - 1 skimmer

SAPD

In the month of May, SAPD says card skimmers were found at 11 locations, along with one location where skimmers were installed in April. The locations were spread out into most parts of the city.

Those locations are listed below, along with the amount of skimmers at each location:

5/2/2019 - 5126 Blanco - 2 skimmers

5/5/2019 - 10806 Perrin Beitel - 1 skimmer

5/11/2019 - 1129 Fresno (from April 28) - 2 skimmers

5/13/2019 - 16403 Nacogdoches - 1 skimmer

5/14/2019 - 1810 N. Foster - 1 skimmer

5/14/2019 - 12070 Blanco - 2 skimmers

5/16/2019 - 333 San Pedro - 3 skimmers

5/16/2019 - 2903 E Southcross Blvd - 3 skimmers

5/21/2019 - 9209 S. Zarzamora St. - 2 skimmers

5/21/2019 - 1129 Fresno - 1 skimmer

5/29/2019 - 103 S WW White - 2 skimmers

5/29/2019 - 3603 SE Military Drive - 2 skimmers

SAPD