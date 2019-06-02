SAN ANTONIO — Officials have identified the Air Force officer who died late Monday evening after being found unresponsive in his off-base home.

29-year- old Air Force Captain Cory P. Waite had been assigned to the 502d Operations Support Squadron at JBSA-Lackland, according to a release Wednesday from JBSA.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Capt. Waite,” said 502d Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio Commander Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to his family as well as his friends and colleagues of the 502 OSS who worked closely with him. His loss will be felt by many throughout his unit and the installation.”

Waite was found unresponsive late Monday and was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Air Force says their investigation is ongoing and will provide more information as they become available.