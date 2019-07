SAN ANTONIO — One man was shot and another injured at an apartment on the west side Monday morning, police say.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Acme Road around 9:45 a.m.

One man was found dead from a gunshot wound and another was found shot in the neck and face area. Police say the second man taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting may be related to drug activites in the apartment. Police are still investigating.