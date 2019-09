SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a driver following a deadly hit and run accident on the northwest side early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 4:00 a.m. at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road.

Polic said the driver of a vehicle hit the victim, who may have been a traffic worker.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored vehicle. If you know anything about this accident, you are urged to call police.