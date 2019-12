SAN ANTONIO — A deadly accident was reported on the west side of San Antonio early Tuesday morning.

It happened at Highway 151 and Loop 410 around 5:00 a.m. Initial reports say one person has died in the accident.

Traffic cameras show parts of the intersection closed while police investigate.

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

A KENS 5 crew is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received