'De-escalate the situation' | Experts weigh in with techniques to protect yourself against a aggressor

SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects are still on the run after killing a man outside a southwest side burger joint over the weekend. San Antonio police say the suspects demanded the keys to his truck and when the victim refused they shot him.

On Tuesday, KENS 5 visited with experts for techniques to protecting yourself when faced with sudden and life threatening danger.

Abel Pena is a retired FBI agent living in San Antonio. In his 26 years of service, he worked in several major cities specializing in kidnappings, extortion cases, abductions, bank robberies and public corruption to name a few. He now runs a nonprofit called Project Absentis, which assists families of missing persons of all ages in locating their loved one.

“There is a lot of crime, unfortunately, but there are ways to safeguard and to be more preventive,” said Pena.

The number one defense he recommends people use in threatening situations is de-escalation. This is a technique that can be used when confronted with violent or aggressive behavior and training is available. Pena said educating yourself on de-escalation is the best way to mentally prepare for the worst but the easiest tip to keep in mind is to approach the situation with a calm voice.

“You don’t want to raise your voice. Keep your voice at an even temper and keep your tone down,” he said.

Pena never suggests aggression towards an attacker but he knows every situation is different and self-defense may be necessary.

Jason Yerrington suggests three self defense techniques: headlock escape, body lock escape and rear naked choke escape.

Yerrington is the owner of Ohana Academy and world champion Jiu Jitsu fighter. He said self defense is more than just putting fists up and fighting the bad guys, it’s about cultivating the person’s mind.

“So you have more wisdom and you can choose the better scenario [in a confrontation],” said Yerrington.

But when it comes down to a threatening encounter, especially with a deadly weapon, he agrees with Pena that life is more important.