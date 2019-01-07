WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced a new minimum wage on Monday during a news conference.

The new minimum wage means increased wages for workers in D.C.

The hourly wage increased to $14 an hour, which is up from the previous $13.25 an hour.

Mayor Bowser also announced that tipped workers will also see their base wage to rise over $4 an hour.

The Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment Act was first passed in 2016 and has led to the increase of minimum wage in the District since. Minimum wage will increase to $15 by 2020.