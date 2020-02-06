BLOG: Day 5 | Dino's Food Mart, site of Louisville business owner's death catches fire

The store was closed at the time of the fire and it's unclear how it started.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 11:34 p.m.

The Louisville Fire Department say they received a call out for the fire at Dino's around 10:45 p.m. and they were at the scene at 10:53 p.m.

Twenty-five members of the fire department worked the fire.

They says the fire was contained to the air conditioning unit and the fire is under investigation.

11:18 p.m.

Mayor Greg Fischer held an evening press conference addressing the day's event.

The mayor said he visited the site where business owner David McAtee was killed and spent time with his mother at the site and on the phone.

"She's a beautiful woman with a heart of a lion with grace like I've never seen in a situation that we had this morning," he said.

Fischer also addressed the length of time McAtee's body sat at the site.

"Typically it takes the Public Integrity Unit 7 to 8 hours to process a crime scene. In this unit they're typically 10 investigators for a shooting investigation. However in this case, we only had 6 investigators because some of them had been detailed to the protests. There were close to 100 people to interview including members of the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, LMPD as well as civilians. All of those interviews have got to be completed before the forensic examination of the body can occur."

11:11 p.m.

The downtown areas near Jefferson Square are empty with the National Guard marching through the streets.

6th and Chestnut Streets were also quiet.

11:10 p.m.

Firefighters continue to check out the building of Dino's Food Mart as make sure the fire is out on the roof.

10:57 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police and the National Guard have arrived to clear the scene and to move those protesting along.

Dino's Food Mart was closed in honor of the passing of David McAtee.

10:48 p.m.

A fire has broken out at the site where a Louisville business owner was killed early Sunday.

The fire was seen coming from the rooftop of Dino's Food Mart. It's unclear how the fire started.

9:30 p.m.

9:00 p.m.

The mother of David McAtee spoke with WHAS11 News hours after her son’s death.

Odessa Riley said this type of tragedy in her family is more times than a mother should ever face.

“It’s all right to lose a mother or father, you get hurt by that too... but when a mother loses a child a piece of you goes along right with that child. I have lost five kids – I had 9 kids in all. Now I got four. So I just thank God that the community and everybody is with me. Most of all, I thank my heavenly father. cause he's by my side everyday if it wasn't for him lord knows I wouldn't know what to do. And he's got to be with me to be strong. People tell me I’m strong all the time I’m strong. it's the help of the lord. I guess that's why I am strong," she said.

Miss Odessa tells us that not only has she lost five children, but David is the second child she's lost just this year.