Live Updates | 18-year-old shot in face with rubber bullet at Sacramento protest later cited for alleged assault on officer

A man shot in the face with a "less-lethal weapon" was cited for allegedly assaulting an officer at Sacramento County Jail during Saturday night's protest.

6:50 p.m. Update: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reported the man shot in the face Saturday evening with a rubber bullet has been cited with assault on an officer.

Sacramento police told ABC10 that an 18-year-old man was wounded outside the Sacramento Jail with a head injury. Police would not confirm that the injury was from their weapons but said they are investigating and the injury was from a "less-lethal option."

A video posted on YouTube shows a man throwing something at the line of officers and then police firing. Seconds later the man is carried away by a demonstrator. It's unknown if this is the same person as referenced by the SPD.

6:30 p.m. Update: Sharif Jewelers released the following statement in regards to their store being vandalized and looted Saturday night:

"As a minority-owned business, we pride ourselves in our commitment to giving back to our community. Sharif Jewelers will continue to support peaceful protesting.

We are devastated at the destruction of our downtown store and the similar attacks on our neighbors, many of whom are minority-owned family businesses. We are thankful that no one was injured and we can always rebuild.

We have been a local family-owned jewelry business in the Sacramento area for over 30 years and fully believe that by giving back and supporting the community, we can grow together. We are incredibly thankful for all of the support and the outpouring of love from everyone. We will come out of this stronger and more united than ever."

5:00 p.m. Update: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the protests from last night were different than they have seen. Steinberg added the city will not have a curfew.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hanh told ABC10 the protests last night were "a tale of two protests."

"A segment seemed very coordinated, very violent," Hanh explained. "It’s not a normal burglary where we can dispatch officers and detail it, we can’t just send three officers."

Steinberg assures Sunday night will be different. The city's police along with other mutual aid law enforcement is to be doing everything in their power to ensure safety despite a curfew.

4:35 p.m. Update: Stockton Police officers told ABC10 the 12 juveniles who entered Weberstown Mall did loot and vandalized stores inside before fleeing the center. Police said this incident occurred around 1:45 p.m.

Stockton Police are preparing for more protests at 6 p.m.

4:17 p.m. Update: Modesto Police have made multiple arrests during an overall peaceful protest.

Stockton Police reported 12 teens entered Weberstown Mall vandalized the property. Merchants are not sure whether any merchandise was taken. Stockton Police has increased its presence in downtown.

Stockton Police has not reported any arrests.

3:30 p.m. Update: Lincoln Center in Stockton decided to close for the remainder of the day for the merchants' and customers' safety.

3:15 p.m. Update: People in Stockton have started to become hostile following peaceful protests, according to police. Stockton Police are providing updates on their Twitter account with areas where police activity is substantial.

Meanwhile, protests are still peaceful in Modesto and Sacramento. All are gathered following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

2:45 p.m. Update: Protestors at Cesar Chavez Park create a makeshift altar for the black people who have died following the death of George Floyd.

2:34 p.m. Update: Yolo county's bus service, in addition to Sacramento Regional Transit, will not be providing services to downtown Sacramento today. Riders will be able to catch a Yolobus ride from the West Sacramento Transit Center near the intersection Merkley and West Capitol.

"Due to large crowds and heavy traffic congestion expected in downtown Sacramento this afternoon, Yolobus will be suspending bus service into or out of downtown Sacramento/central business district starting at 1:30 p.m. today until the end of the service day, which is approximately midnight," Jose Perez, deputy director of Yolobus, said.

2:15 p.m. Update: A crowd begins to gather in Cesar Chavez Park in downtown Sacramento to protest the death of George Floyd.

2 p.m. Update: The Modesto Police Department says one person has been arrested at a protest happening in downtown Modesto.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg plans to attend a rally scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Cesar Chavez Plaza. Shortly after, Steinberg and the Sacramento City Council will hold an emergency closed-door session at 3:30 p.m. to discuss safety measures for the city.

The mayor spent some time Sunday morning meeting with people who were cleaning areas impacted by Saturday night's protest, which lead to damage at several area businesses.

In anticipation of today's protests, Sacramento Regional Transit is temporarily suspending service for all of its light rail and bus routes in and out of downtown from now until the end of service.

South of Sacramento in downtown Modesto, police report protests has been "overwhelmingly peaceful." Meanwhile, Weberstown and Sherwood Malls have closed due to rumors of potential looting on social media.

