HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the apparent shooting death of the daughter of a Harris County Sheriff's deputy.

The as-yet unidentified woman was found shot to death inside an apartment in the 300 block of W. Little York Road just before noon on Thursday.

Little other information was made available about the shooting death, however Houston police did say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police asked Houston residents to avoid the area during their investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and watch KHOU 11 News' afternoon and evening newscasts for more on this story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna