SAN ANTONIO — A father diagnosed with a deadly liver disease and given just months to live celebrated another year of life on Sunday.

It's all thanks to his daughter, 37-year-old Cindy Duran, who stepped up and donated part of her liver and now hopes to inspire others to become living liver donors.

The family spent a day at Canyon Lake celebrating the one year anniversary of the transplant over the weekend.

“[He’s] just doing amazing, swimming, enjoying the sun,” Duran said.

It was a day Mario Sepulveda's family feared they would never see just a year earlier.

Guajardo, Adilene

"He was diagnosed with Cirrhosis of the liver, and after that diagnosis, he also ended up getting diagnosed with liver cancer, which caused this liver disease," Duran said.

Sepulveda, 68, was facing two potentially deadly diseases that required a liver transplant to save his life and time was running out. Duran says the doctors estimated their father had less than a year of life if he didn’t get a transplant.

With hundreds of people on waiting list, it could take years for a liver transplant and Sepulveda's health was quickly deteriorating. The only answer to save her father’s life was through a living donor.

Guajardo, Adilene

"I stepped up," Duran said.

Duran underwent numerous health evaluations and screenings before she got the call everyone in her family anxiously awaited.

"I remember Claudia calling me on May 8, 2017, and she said you are a candidate," Duran said. "I said, ‘I'll do it.’"

Duran says her father had a life expectancy of less than three months when he underwent transplant surgery. She donated about 60 percent of her liver.

Transplant surgeon Tarunjeet Klair with University Hospital says Cirrhosis of the liver, which causes liver failure in the late stages, carries a high mortality rate in the absence of a liver transplant. The disease can be caused by fat accumulating in the liver, chronic viral hepatitis B and C and alcohol abuse.

“You can remove up to 70 percent; the liver has this remarkable ability to regenerate itself within days, in fact, while they are still in the hospital,” Dr. Klair said.

Duran hopes her story will help others share the gift of life. "I'm living proof that you can be a living liver donor," Duran said.

University Hospital is just one of two hospitals in Texas that can perform living donor liver transplants. So far this year, it's leading with 11 transplants. The other living liver donation hospital in the Lone Star State is in Dallas.

© 2018 KENS