CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been driving around in Flour Bluff, it is likely that you have seen a man showing off his moves at the busy intersection of Waldron Road and SPID.

23-year-old Arthur Walker III is referred to as "the dancing man." He arrives as the intersection every day around 3:45 p.m. as students are let out of school. He never misses a day, and students in Flour Bluff love him.

Walker used to dance at the intersection of Airline and Williams for years until his family moved to Flour Bluff in 2018. When asked why he does it, he simply said he likes to spread positivity.

The students seem to appreciate that message as they walk by him every day on their way home from school.