Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for David Jones after he was last seen Sunday morning. Police believe the 66-year-old could be confused or disoriented and in need of help.

Jones was last seen wearing a black trench coat, blue and red striped pajamas and turquoise house shoes around 9 a.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Alaska Avenue in east Oak Cliff, police said.

He is about 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

