Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for Lonnie Chalmers, a 49-year-old man who was last seen Sunday morning.

Chalmers was last seen around 7 a.m. at his home on the 3500 block of Silverhill Drive, police said.

He is described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 250 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, according to police.

Police believe he may be a danger to himself or others.

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or 214-671-4268.

