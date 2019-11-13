Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding Jalaronta Rhodes, a 33-year-old man they say is critically missing.

Rhodes was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 12, around 1 p.m. on the 2700 block of Love Field Drive, police said.

He may be a danger to himself or others, police said.

Rhodes is 7 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a brown Southwest Airlines uniform and baseball hat, police said.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or 214-671-4268 immediately.