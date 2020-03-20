Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Authorities say Alejandro Rodriguez was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday near the 9800 block of Whitehurst Drive. Police say the teen may be a danger to himself.

Rodriguez is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 214-671-4268.

More on WFAA: