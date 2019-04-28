DALLAS —

UPDATE, May 1, 2019:

Malcolm Bussey surrendered to Dallas Police Tuesday for the April 24 murder of Raymond Dupree, according to Dallas Police.

Police said Bussey waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with detectives.

Bussey is now in jail on a murder charge with a bond set at $500,000.00.

April 27, 2019 story:

Dallas Police found a man dead at the Highland Park Apartments in south Dallas Wednesday and are actively looking for the shooter, police said.

Raymond Dupree, a 28-year-old black man, was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds at the scene at 6271 Highland Hills Drive around 12:38 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have determined that Malcolm Bussey, a black 37-year-old man, is the shooter. Police said he drove away from the scene in a "light colored" Grand Marquis.

Anyone with information regarding this offense or the whereabouts of Malcolm Bussey is encouraged to contact Detective King, at 214-671-3684 or erica.king@dallascityhall.com. Refer to Case No. 081086-2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.