TEXAS, USA —

Dallas Cowboys sign Randall Cobb. Cobb was previously a Wide Receiver with the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Cobb reportedly signed a one-year, $5 million contract leaving the Packers, a team he has been with since 2011.

The Cowboys hosted Cobb on a visit, Monday.

Cobb suffered from a hamstring injury last season which limited the number of games he appeared in.

The Cowboys also agreed to a one-year deal last week with receiver Tavon Austin.