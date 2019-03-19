TEXAS, USA —
Dallas Cowboys sign Randall Cobb. Cobb was previously a Wide Receiver with the Green Bay Packers.
The Cowboys made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
Cobb reportedly signed a one-year, $5 million contract leaving the Packers, a team he has been with since 2011.
The Cowboys hosted Cobb on a visit, Monday.
Cobb suffered from a hamstring injury last season which limited the number of games he appeared in.
The Cowboys also agreed to a one-year deal last week with receiver Tavon Austin.