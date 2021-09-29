7 people, including 4 firefighters, injured in Dallas apartment explosion; 3 firefighters critical

The fire at 11 a.m. was still producing flames and heavy smoke, and at least half of the apartment building appeared to be badly damaged.

Seven people were injured Wednesday in an explosion at an apartment building in southern Dallas, including four Dallas firefighters and three who are in critical condition, officials said.

The firefighters were responding to a report of a natural gas leak at the apartment building when the explosion happened.

All seven victims were taken to Parkland Hospital, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

Evans initially said two of the firefighters were in critical condition, but that number later changed to three. The other victims were considered stable.

Parkland confirmed it was treating three civilians, two males and a female, and that they were in fair condition.

As of 3:30 p.m., one of the firefighters has been released from the hospital, WFAA confirmed. All civilians are now in stable condition. Officials said later Wednesday they are optimistic that the firefighters in the hospital will survive and have a full recovery.

"As any chief would do, when you hear a mayday call from your firefighters, your heart sinks, because that means somebody's trapped or injured," Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Dominique Artis said Wednesday. "Like we do as firefighters, the muscle memory kicks in, our training. Our men and women were so brave in the efforts they did today, those incoming crews as well as some help from civilians, I'm hearing, also were able to help us get our folks out of the rubble. We're going to be praying and we ask each one of you to be praying for these members."

Update on Highland Hills explosion: 1 firefighter discharged from hospital, and 3 hospitalized. 1 additional civilian transported for a total of 4. All residents accounted for. https://t.co/KG4sVnrUeH — DALLAS FIRE-RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) September 29, 2021

The firefighters responded about 10:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a natural gas leak at an apartment building at 5726 Highland Hills Drive, near Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart roads, about one mile west of Interstate 45, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

When the firefighters arrived, they smelled gas near the apartment building's gate entrance. While the firefighters investigated the smell of gas, an explosion happened, causing part of the two-story apartment building to collapse, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Evans said residents in the apartment complex reported that the smell of gas began as early as Tuesday night, but more information about the gas investigation was not yet available.

Crews from Atmos Energy, the natural gas provider, could be seen at the scene following the explosion, working with firefighters. But their specific involvement was not known.

The fire at 11 a.m. was producing flames and heavy smoke, and at least half of the apartment building appeared to be badly damaged. Debris from the building could be seen strewn around the building, as firefighters battled the fire, and at least two units appeared to be collapsed.

"The damage is extensive," Evans said. "The collapse itself is extensive."

At least four fire trucks were at the scene, along with several other fire vehicles, as crews worked to put out the fire.

The fire appeared to be mostly put out by noon, though light smoke was still coming from the roof of the building. Some debris from the exploded building could be seen on the roof of the building next door, and windows appeared to be damaged on both buildings.

A woman who spoke with WFAA said she was at her mother's nearby apartment when the explosion happened. The blast shook the apartment. When they ran outside, the woman said they saw lots of smoke and people running away from the apartment building.

#BREAKING Large fire in Southern Dallas after an apparent “explosion” of some kind. A woman who was visiting her mom’s apartment describes what she heard and saw. pic.twitter.com/W9GnKbSLPv — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) September 29, 2021

Mayor Eric Johnson addressed the explosion but said it was "premature" to talk about the cause of the explosion and why it happened.

"If it is a gas leak, that's something we need to be very, very serious about looking into and understanding why that happened," Johnson said.

The injured firefighters have not been identified, but the Dallas Fire Association said they belonged to Fire Station 25, just northwest of where the explosion happened.

JUST IN: all four firefighters @Parkland due to apartment building explosion were with Station 25.



Per Dallas Fire Fighter Association President: “Some of our best, most knowledgeable, and experienced,” due to area they serve. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/BJp4qbzKyg — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) September 29, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: Station 26 and 9 have sent their trucks to @DallasFireRes_q Station 25, likely to make sure area is covered.



Four of the @DallasFireRes_q members injured in today’s explosion belong here.



DFR now saying 3 of them critical at @Parkland. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/cgDpQ0y3sU — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) September 29, 2021