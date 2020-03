SAN ANTONIO — Participating Dairy Queen stores are offering a free small cone on Thursday, March 19th in honor of the start of spring.

The restaurant is limiting the free cones to one per customer.

Only certain Texas Dairy Queen locations are offering the promotion, so be sure to check before you head out.

Also, fans can upload their Free Cone Day photos to the DairyQueenTexas Facebook page under YourDQMoments for a chance to win a $10 gift card.