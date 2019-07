SAN ANTONIO — The 14th annual Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, July 25th and $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations will be donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

All of the funds will stay in local communities.

In 2018 over $5 million was raised by Dairy Queens around the United States and Canada for local hospitals.