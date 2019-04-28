AUSTIN, Texas — Cyclists passing through Austin on Saturday are raising money for service dogs for veterans.

The Save 22 a Day bicycle tour started in San Diego in early April to promote charities that help veterans with PTSD.

One of those charities is the Train a Dog Save a Warrior organization, which provides training for service dogs to work with veterans, including veterans in Austin.

“We're raising awareness of it and offering solutions, specifically the service dogs,” said cyclist Jim Hansen.

“If I start having dreams, she will lick my face and I'll wake up and realize that everything is OK,” said dog trainer and veteran Robert Walker.

The cyclists ride about 70 miles a day and are scheduled to arrive in Saint Augustine, Florida, on May 18.

