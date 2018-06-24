SAN ANTONIO - Police said a man riding his bike was left in critical condition early Sunday morning after a car hit him on the southwest side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver of a dark gray Mazda did not stop to render aid after the crash happened in the 300 block of Frio City Road around 4 a.m.

Witnesses reportedly told police there was damage to the front of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to the San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Mazda is still at large, SAPD said.

