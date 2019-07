SAN ANTONIO — Converse police say more than 74 grams of crystal meth were discovered at a traffic stop.

The police department posted to their Facebook page early Friday morning that the traffic stop was in a “high drug area”, but did not give an exact location.

Police said in the post the driver was in possession of 74.3 grams of crystal meth, other narcotic contraband, $535 in cash and a handgun.

The driver is now facing drug and weapons charges, according to police.