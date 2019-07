SUITLAND, Md. — Prince George's County police are searching for a critically missing 6-year-old girl.

Police say Imani Curtis-Winston was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Suitland Road.

Curtis is 3-foot-9 inches tall and weighs 64 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green top, blue shirt and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 301-352-1200.