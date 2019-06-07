WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Southwest.

Myliaah West was last seen in the unit block of Galveston St., Southwest on Friday, a missing persons report said.

Officials described West as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 5-foot-5, weighs 150 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black track suit with pin stripes, white sneakers and a black scarf on her head.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of West to call (202) 727-9099.

