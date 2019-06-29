WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from D.C.

Davian Raines was last seen in the 100 block of Irvington St., Southwest on Thursday, a missing persons report said.

Officials described Raines as a black man with a dark complexion. He's 5 foot tall, weighs 110 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police don't know what he might be wearing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raines to contact (202) 727-9099.

