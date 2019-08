HOUSTON — A youth pastor at a Houston church was arrested Tuesday on a charge of sexual contact with a child.

Shannon Coutouzis was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Along with being a youth pastor, Coutouzis is the administrative assistant at The Crossing Church of the Nazarene in west Houston.

We reached out to the church for comment but haven't heard back.

Check back for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM