Man shot and killed entering home on east side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed while trying to get into a home on the east side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Investigators said the man was climbing through a window in the back of the home.

Officers responded to the scene in the 300 block of Shelburn Drive, one block east of Martin Luther King Park, just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The 22-year-old man who shot him was taken in for questioning. Police are still working to get more information on what happened.