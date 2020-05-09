Young man killed in shooting on north side overnight

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were called to The Estates of Northwoods in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass in response to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a white Chevy Suburban that had been shot up and a young man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An official with SAPD said that there was a group of four men in the white suburban sitting at the front of the apartment complex when another vehicle pulled up and two men got out and opened fire on the Suburban.

The driver of the Suburban was hit multiple times.

An official with SAPD said that the Suburban the victims were in was reported stolen. It is unknown if that played a role in the shooting.