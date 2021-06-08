Man found shot inside a car at a gas station on the northwest side

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers found the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, in the parking lot of a gas station at Grissom Road and Timberhill on the northwest side.

Police and firefighters responded to a call about a shooting around 2 a.m. That's when they found the victim who was found sitting in his vehicle. He had been shot multiple times.

It's unclear whether he was driving or was parked when he was shot, or exactly when or how the shooting happened.