11-year-old girl, grandfather kidnapped by wanted chase suspect in Cypress: Pct. 4 deputies

Glen Wysk is still on the run after switching cars mid-chase by kidnapping a man and his granddaughter in northwest Harris County.

CYPRESS, Texas — A wanted man is accused of threatening an 11-year-old girl with a screwdriver while switching vehicles during a hit-and-run chase late Tuesday in Cypress, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

Glen Wysk, 40, is charged with aggravated kidnapping following a series of incidents that started about 10 p.m.

Investigators said the child’s grandfather was behind the wheel of a car when the suspect climbed into their vehicle, held the screwdriver to the girl and demanded they drive off.

Wysk had the grandfather drive him to the Hemwick Place subdivision where, according to police, the suspect got out of the vehicle and escaped on foot.

At that point, Wysk had lost the Precinct 4 constable deputy who had been chasing him.

Earlier, the officer spotted Wysk almost hit several workers on Highway 290. The suspect also ignored the officer’s traffic direction. The deputy chased the suspect’s vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen.

During the chase, deputies said Wysk hit another vehicle and continued to drive away. The officer lost sight of Wysk when the suspect got into a second vehicle and drove off.

The constable’s office later heard about a man fitting Wysk’s description kidnapping a driver and his granddaughter.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement.