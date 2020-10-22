'You are not going to get away with it' | Injured cyclist's family looking for answers after hit and run

Jim Entzenberger was left with several broken bones after he was hit by a truck on a popular road for cycling. The driver fled the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of San Antonio cyclist hit by a truck said it is an absolute miracle he survived. Avid cyclist Jim Entzenberger was left with several broken bones after he was hit by a truck on a popular road for cycling.

His wife Adrienne and daughter Elise said he was carried at least 100 feet on the truck's hood before flying off. The driver still hasn't been caught.

"He thought he was on the ground spinning, but he was on the hood spinning," his daughter said. "The truck had him on the hood, all the skid marks at least we think about 100 feet."

Last Thursday, Jim was on his normal bike ride with his wife and friends along Mission Road. He was at the crosswalk in front of Stinson Municipal Airport. The family said a car had stopped to let Jim and two other riders go. But the family said a white truck going too fast went around the stopped car and hit Jim.

"It is a miracle. It is a miracle. It is a miracle," they said. "Just the way it happened. If anything had happened differently. He might not be here."

Jim is still in the hospital. He has three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and spinal fracture. The family said they are grateful there were no punctured organs.

"He is still in a trauma care unit at BAMC," Elise said. "It is a long road ahead to recovery."

The family hopes someone knows something, or hopes the driver will turn himself in.

"You are not going to get away with it," his wife said. "I am not going to allow it."

Jim's wife and daughter hope this serves as a reminder to drivers about sharing the road. According to San Antonio police, in 2019, five cyclists died after being hit by a car.

"There is a lot of improvements that can be made," Elise said. "Cyclists are people with families and people who love them. It is a huge community, and they are not going anywhere."

Police say the driver dumped the truck not far away from the scene. They found it abandoned with the air bags deployed. No word on any arrests. As for Jim, the family said he in good spirits and is making significant progress. The next step for him is rehab.