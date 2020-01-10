Wylie man arrested, accused of trafficking child porn, Collin County officials say

Investigators recovered an electronic device containing child pornography at 41-year-old Munther Allan's home.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography following an undercover sting, the Collin County Sheriff’s office says.

On Thursday, investigators identified Munther Allan as a person who was using the internet to traffic child pornography. A search warrant was executed at Allan’s home in Wylie, where investigators recovered an electronic device containing child pornography, authorities said.