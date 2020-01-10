Wylie man arrested, accused of trafficking child porn, Collin County officials say

A 41-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography following an undercover sting, the Collin County Sheriff’s office says.
On Thursday, investigators identified Munther Allan as a person who was using the internet to traffic child pornography. A search warrant was executed at Allan’s home in Wylie, where investigators recovered an electronic device containing child pornography, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office says Allan was released from the Collin County Detention Facility after posting a $60,000 bond.