SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies spent Wednesday morning chasing a car that was allegedly driving the wrong way starting on the city's west side along Loop 1604, Highway 90, and Interstate 35.

Around 3 a.m. deputies were responding to a mail theft at an apartment complex near Loop 1604 and Marbach Road.

According to BCSO, the red car got onto Loop 1604 going the wrong way and reached speeds up to 120 mph.

The driver continued to drive the wrong way along Highway 90 and Interstate 35 with deputies in pursuit.

Ultimately, the crash concluded near when the driver wrecked out near the Pine Street exit.

The suspects, a female driver and a male passenger, were detained at the crash scene.