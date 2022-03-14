HPD: Wrong-way driver dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver in 'double-fault' crash

The wrong-way driver had been involved in a head-on collision before he got out of his vehicle and was struck by a suspected drunk driver, police said.

HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver died when he was struck outside of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver on the Gulf Freeway early Monday morning, according to Houston police.

The wrong-way driver had been involved in head-on collision with another vehicle in the Gulf Freeway just past the Scott Street exit near downtown.

The Gulf Freeway reopened just after 6:30 a.m. following the investigation.

Police said this all started just before 2:30 a.m. when a silver Toyota Corolla was heading in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway. That wrong-way driver struck a black Nissan Altima heading south on the freeway near the Spur 5 interchange.

The momentum of the crash caused the Toyota to become disabled about 100 yards away from the initial impact of the head-on collision, police said.

Police said the Nissan suffered damage to the driver’s side, but the driver and passenger in the were not injured and remained at the scene.

Following the crash, the wrong-way driver got out of his vehicle and was standing in the moving lanes of traffic, police said. That is when a speeding Buick sedan that witnesses said was weaving in and out of traffic struck the Toyota.

The Buick struck both the car and the driver who was standing outside of his vehicle, police said. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Buick admitted to drinking to officers at the scene and showed signs of intoxication. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance with some injuries.

Police said they are considering this a double-fault crash at this time.

The driver of the Buick could face an intoxication manslaughter charge, police said. The case will be referred to the grand jury.

