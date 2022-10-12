Eutimio Barrera, 54, was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter after they said she crashed into a motorcyclist while driving the wrong way on S. Padre Island Dr., killing him.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to calls of a head-on crash in the east bound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron, on Sunday, Oct. 9 around 10:30 p.m.

The police report said Sarah Hoss, 30, was driving the wrong way down the feeder road toward Waldron when she went through the Waldron intersection and hit the motorcyclist, who was stopped at the red light.

The report noted that no skid marks were seen at the scene, suggesting Hoss did not try to brake before the accident. She kept driving and ended up stopping about 860 feet from the accident, the report said.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist, who was identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as Eutimio "Tim" Barrera from Amarillo, was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

Barrera was living in the Houston area and was the lead singer of a band there called After Party Roxx, his band members confirmed to 3NEWS.

Just want to let everybody know our lead singer Tim Barrera died last night in a motorcycle accident…😢💔 Rest In Peace Brother. ￼ Posted by After Party Roxx on Monday, October 10, 2022

Hoss was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and was additionally charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. As of Wednesday morning, she has been released on bond.

