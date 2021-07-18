Police said the wrong-way driver was the woman and she crashed into a vehicle with two adults and three children inside. A 2-year-old died at the hospital.

HOUSTON — A woman and child died Sunday morning after a wrong-way crash on the Eastex Freeway near the North Loop.

Four others, including two children and two adults, were hospitalized. Police are unsure aren't sure how serious their injuries are, but said some are critical.

It happened at around 3 a.m. Houston police said they received a call about a wrong-way driver on the Eastex Freeway.

Officers responded and reportedly saw the vehicle going the wrong way, but before they could stop it, the driver crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The wrong-way driver's vehicle instantly caught fire, police said. The driver behind the wheel, only identified as a woman, died on scene.

There were five people in the other vehicle — two adults and three children. All five were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said one of the children, a 2-year-old, later died at the hospital.

Police are not sure how long the woman was driving the wrong way before the crash happened, but said they suspect she may have been intoxicated.

A medical examiner will have to confirm if intoxication played a role.

Initial indications are a wrong way driver going inbound on US59 struck a vehicle going outbound. Out bound vehicle was occupied by two adults and three children. pic.twitter.com/UiDjaZUf4L — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 18, 2021

